Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) unit.

Interior Health stated on Monday, Feb. 21, four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Investigation is ongoing and patients with COVID-19 from 4B are being relocated to the COVID unit,” IH said in a statement.

“Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.”

The health authority confirmed KGH remains safe should anyone need to go there for appointments or emergency care. Scheduled procedures will continue and patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital.

“The public is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.”

The health authority is reminding residents that along with physical distancing, people should also regularly wash their hands and wear a mask.

READ: Manslaughter trial beings for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Talks underway on B.C. salmon farm transition
Next story
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Interior Health has declared an end to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place long-term care home as of Monday, Feb. 22. (Chartwell photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon long-term care

One resident and one staff member tested positive for the Coronavirus

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

Victim remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

https://www.investkelowna.com/
Kelowna area is the fastest growing in B.C.

The Kelowna CMA is also the fourth fastest growing in Canada

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after alleged stabbing

The 42-year-old man remains in custody and will be brought before the court

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Contentious motion to audit Vernon’s supportive housing projects withdrawn

City councillor withdrew motion which could have seen projects temporarily suspended at the meeting’s start

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Golden

The vehicle incident occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning.

A citizen survey was conducted from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed its initial analysis of the survey. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Most Read