COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

A COVID-19 outbreak is being declared at the Patient Care Tower (PCT) construction site at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH).

Interior Health (IH) is claiming there is no evidence of any hospital staff or patient exposures related to this outbreak at this time. This outbreak is limited to the PCT construction site – hospital operations are not impacted.

There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak and the health authority is investigating any connection between cases in other jurisdictions.

Contact tracing on confirmed cases is ongoing. All cases and direct contacts are self-isolating.

“Based on an IH environmental health inspection of the site, IH’s medical health officer has determined that appropriate safety protocols are in place and the risk of any further exposures at the worksite is low. No work stoppage has been ordered,” read a release from the health authority.

Interior Health also assures the public that anyone requiring medical care should feel confident in coming to RIH.

At this time, no impact to the project timeline is anticipated. IH and EllisDon will continue to monitor any impacts on the construction based on this outbreak.

