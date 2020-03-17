Green beer will still be available Tuesday at Kelly O’Bryans but St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the restaurant have been postponed because of COVID-19. (File photo)

COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Big celebration at Kelly O’Bryans, however, have been postponed over COVID-19

Green beer, aye. Business as usual, aye.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans at Kelly O’Bryans Restaurant Tuesday?

Nay.

The popular restaurant with locations in Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna will be open as usual Tuesday, but annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – which make the day the busiest of the year for the franchise – have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

The decision was made based on guidance from the federal and provincial governments.

“We will be serving green beer and smiles to the 50 people in each section of the building,” said Vernon Kelly O’Bryan’s manager Wayne Bell. “We have implemented staggered tables for social distancing in an effort to allow our guests distance from neighbouring tables. We have implemented procedures to disinfect menus and tables, as well as removing, and disinfecting, salt and pepper shakers from tables.

“We are thinking of all who are affected by this, and hope we can provide a little joy when we can.”

READ MORE: Restaurant Olympics serve up chilly competition

Bell said the restaurants will be holding a “Late St. Patrick’s Celebration” once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, possibly on the 17th of either April, May or June.

The Vernon restaurant had planned to give away a 65-inch television as part of its St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Bell said restaurants are trying to stay positive and focus on business for the sake of the restaurants’ staff.

“We’re going on the best we can so we can keep our No. 1 assets working, our staff,” Bell said.

READ MORE: Vernon brewery closes temporarily amid COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19: Necessary changes to city operations coming, says Vernon mayor


Coronavirus

