Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky reported to city council that his officers have seen an increase in speeding and complaints of erratic driving. (File photo)

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

There may be fewer visitors in Revelstoke due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but RCMP said they are receiving that same number of calls.

“The police are being dispatched to a significant number of ‘check well-being’ requests and reports of persons not complying with physical distancing as directed by the Public Health Officer,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky in a report to council April 30. “Mental Health Act complaints comprise an additional number of files where persons are experiencing anxiety or anger due to the pandemic restrictions.”

The most noticeable change since the pandemic started, the report said, is the increase in speeding and complaints of erratic driving, both within the city and on the Trans Canada Highway.

READ MORE: Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

RCMP officers across the province are reporting the same thing, BC RCMP Traffic Services Cpl. Mike Halskov said.

“We simply want to remind motorists that the lack of traffic is not a licence to disregard the rules,” Halskov said, in a news release. “You are putting yourself and other road users at increased risk of injury or death if you are involved in a collision.”

British Columbia has a vehicle impound program for those who choose to exceed the posted speed limit by more than 40 km/h. The first offence is minimum $368 fine and three demerit points on one’s licence, plus the vehicle is impounded (at the owner’s expense) for seven days.

Subsequent offences may result in driving prohibitions and a longer vehicle impound period, plus it may affect vehicle insurance and the insurer also levies surcharges against the driver’s licence.

Revelstoke’s bylaw officers are also dealing with COVID-related calls.

In the month of April, bylaw officers issued 74 verbal educational warnings, said Dawn Low, CAO for the city and saw complete compliance from the community.

 

RCMP

