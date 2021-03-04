(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

COVID-19 exposures confirmed at two Kelowna schools

Pearson Road Elementary, Rutland Senior Secondary confirm one case of the virus at each school

Exposures of COVID-19 have been confirmed in two Kelowna schools.

Both Pearson Road Elementary and Rutland Senior Secondary have confirmed one case of the virus at each school.

According to School District 23 on March 3, the two individuals are self isolating in their homes, while being supported by local health teams.

Through contact tracing, Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” reiterated the school district.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

