COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Kelowna high school

The Central Okanagan School District didn’t specify how many cases there were

École Kelowna Senior Secondary School had COVID-19 exposures on May 5, according to Interior Health. (Contributed)

The Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) announced there were exposures at a Kelowna high school on Wednesday (May 5).

SD 23 said Interior Health confirmed exposures at École Kelowna Secondary but didn’t specify how many cases there were. The school district did say the cases are now isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health will be following up directly with those who were potentially exposed to confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control recorded 57 new cases of the virus within the Interior Health region, with 30 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 16 in intensive care.

Within the school district, an estimated 2,500 teachers, teachers on call and staff members have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

“I think there’s generally a great sense of relief and most people are very pleased,” Kaardal said.

Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association president Susan Bauhart said school staff were happy about the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“Teachers were just thrilled to find out the vaccines were ready and available for them. It’s been an interesting year,” she said.

“It’s been challenging for teachers in classrooms.”

