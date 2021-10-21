Last year, more than 80 parents braved sub-zero temperatures to stand in line at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary to ensure a Kindergarten spot for their children come September. Now, this first-come, first-served system is about to change. (Morning Star file photo)

COVID-19 exposures at two Vernon elementary schools

Coldstream and Beairsto added to Interior Health list

Two elementary schools have been added to the list of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Ecolé Beairsto and Coldstream elementary have been added to Interior Health’s list.

The exposure at the French Immersion school took place Oct. 12-15.

The Coldstream exposure took place Oct. 12 and 13.

Additional exposures at Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby are also reported Oct. 8, 12, 13 and 14.

Vernon Christian School was potentially exposed Oct. 8, 11, 12 and 13.

Ellison Elementary and W.L. Seaton have Oct. 8 exposures listed.

