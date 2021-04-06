COVID-19 exposures at 7 Central Okanagan schools

Those individuals affected are self-isolating at home

COVID-19 exposures are being announced at seven Central Okanagan schools.

School District 23 confirmed the exposures on Monday evening.

The schools affected are:

•Chute Lake Elementary

•Canyon Falls Middle

•KLO Middle

•Kelowna Secondary

•OKM Secondary

•Quigley Elementary

•Springvalley Middle

Those individuals affected are self-isolating at home.

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public Schools are woring closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

READ MORE: Variant first detected in Brazil concerning in Canada: here’s what we know about P.1

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus