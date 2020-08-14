COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight to Kelowna

Those in WestJet flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna were possibly exposed

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has identified a COVID-19 case on a domestic flight.

Those who were on WestJet flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna on Aug. 7 were possibly exposed to COVID-19. The BCCDC said the affected areas are rows five to 11.

The last flight with COVID-19 cases that passed through the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) was WestJet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton on July 13.

Travellers going through YLW are required to wear masks. Airport director Sam Samaddar has said this includes all arriving and departing passengers, as well as airport employees and visitors.

If you were on WestJet flight 461 and have been exposed to the virus, you will be contacted by Interior Health. Individuals who do not show symptoms are still asked to self-isolate.

For more information on how to self-isolate and what symptoms to look out for, visit the BCCDC’s website.

READ: Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

READ: ‘Gradual return to service’ as passengers adjust after COVID-19: Kelowna International Airport

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

