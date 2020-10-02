An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (Contributed)

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added another Kelowna flight to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the CDC advised passengers who were on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows have not been reported.

In addition, WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops on Sept. 16 has also been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19. Rows 6-12 were exposed.

Between Sept. 14 and 24, 15 Vancouver flights have been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, Public Health contacts you directly to let you know. In cases where not everyone can be reached, Regional Health Authorities are posting public exposure information online.

READ MORE: 26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

READ MORE: Outbreak at North Okanagan care facility not COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan water boards marks 50th anniversary
Next story
COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Vernon entrepreneur gives second-hand tees a new purpose

Edie Jorgenson’s creative business turns unused T-shirts into eco-friendly shoulder bags

Morning Start: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Safety tips to avoid a fire in your dryer

A dryer fire caused alarm in Penticton on Oct. 1

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon cyclist ticketed after crash with vehicle

34-year-old cyclist ticketed for not wearing helmet, riding carelessly, RCMP says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dyer: Yes we are still recycling in the Okanagan

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

COVID exposure likely scenario at South Okanagan schools, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

Okanagan piano silenced by vandals

The piano has been thrown away but the bench salvaged and at Long Gallery

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Most Read