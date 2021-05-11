COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Rutland Elementary

Five other Central Okanagan Schools have been identified as sites of exposure to the virus since April 27

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

Interior Health (IH) confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Rutland Elementary School on Monday (May 10).

The infected individual is self-isolating at home, IH said. According to IH’s list of school exposures, five other Central Okanagan Schools have been identified as sites of exposure to the virus since April 27.

Kelowna Secondary School has recorded exposures to the virus each day between April 27 to 30, and May 3 to 7.

Over the weekend, the IH region registered 131 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the health authority is at 11,425 as of Monday, with 461 active cases.

Twenty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 12 in intensive care. Five more people in the region died, bringing the death toll to 140 since the pandemic began.

— With files from Twila Amato

