The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Rutland Elementary

Five other Central Okanagan Schools have been identified as sites of exposure to the virus since April 27

Interior Health (IH) confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Rutland Elementary School on Monday (May 10).

The infected individual is self-isolating at home, IH said. According to IH’s list of school exposures, five other Central Okanagan Schools have been identified as sites of exposure to the virus since April 27.

Kelowna Secondary School has recorded exposures to the virus each day between April 27 to 30, and May 3 to 7.

Over the weekend, the IH region registered 131 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the health authority is at 11,425 as of Monday, with 461 active cases.

Twenty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 12 in intensive care. Five more people in the region died, bringing the death toll to 140 since the pandemic began.

With files from Twila Amato

READ MORE: 5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

READ MORE: All adults in Rutland, Summerland now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collaboration crucial in police work: Vernon Mounties
Next story
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

Just Posted

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)
600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

Friends Fraser O'Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach this past winter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Synthetic ice scores outdoor rink applause from Vernon

A new year-round rink could make its way to Polson, Kin Beach or Kin Racetrack

(Pixabay photo)
NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery has announced partial proceeds from sales of its new Terrace Mountain Session IPA will be earmarked for BC wildfire prevention and relief. (Okanagan Spring Brewery photo)
New beer from Vernon brewery boosts B.C. wildfire relief

Okanagan Spring Brewery donating portion of sales from new Terrace Mountain Session IPA

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby was shut down by the Ministry of Transportation to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic Nov. 8 due to structural issues. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Inspection of bridge east of Enderby begins

Follow-up work on the repaired Baxter Bridge will run from May 11-15.

Members of the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus sing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Google
Threats against Kamloops school forces a hold and secure

The threats were made against Brock Middle School

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination in Ottawa, Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
75% of Canadians need 1st vaccine dose to have more normal summer: Trudeau

The country is on track to hit a major milestone on the road to COVID-19 herd immunity Tuesday, with 40% vaccinated with a 1st dose

A black bear, dubbed Huckleberry by Deep Cove, B.C., residents died on July 31, 2020, after becoming conditioned to food and humans. (North Shore Black Bear Society photo)
Fewer dead bears, more fines: Advocates call for B.C. conservation officer reform

B.C. Bear Alliance wants to see body cameras on conservation officers after more than 600 black bears were killed this past year

Most Read