COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Lake Country elementary school

École Peter Greer Elementary is the second Lake Country school with a confirmed exposure

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) has announced a COVID-19 exposure at another Lake Country school.

SD23 said Interior Health (IH) confirmed an exposure event at École Peter Greer Elementary School on Monday, March 1.

The individual is now self-isolating with support from local public health teams, with IH following up directly with those who were in contact with the case.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” SD23 said in a statement.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The school district is also advising staff and students to stay home if they are unwell or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

