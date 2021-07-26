Central Kitchen and Bar will be closed until July 30 after a COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant. (Central Kelowna/Facebook)

Central Kitchen and Bar will be closed until July 30 after a COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant. (Central Kelowna/Facebook)

COVID-19 exposure closes popular Kelowna restaurant

Central Kitchen + Bar will be closed from now until July 29

A popular Kelowna restaurant will be closed in the next few days as staff deal with a COVID-19 exposure.

Central Kitchen + Bar posted on social media that the restaurant will be closed from July 26 to 30 after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners said they wanted to be transparent with the community about the situation.

“We feel it our social responsibility to close for a short period of time to ensure we are doing our part in curbing the spread throughout our neighbourhood,” they said.

They added the goal is to help minimize the spread of the virus in the downtown Kelowna area.

“This is not an easy decision but Central has always operated with the health and well-being of our staff and customers at the forefront of our business operations.”

The exposure at Central comes two days after news of a COVID-19 cluster at Gotham nightclub was made public.

READ MORE: Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna’s Gotham nightclub

READ MORE: July Mountain wildfire 1 kilometre away from Coq. Highway

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Emergency services extended for those evacuated from Nk’Mip fire
Next story
Westside founding family donates temporary parkland to West Kelowna

Just Posted

Smoky skies bulletin continues. (Firesmoke.ca)
Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the Okanagan-Shuswap

The Lumby OAP Hall had a new roof installed in the summer of 2019. (Facebook)
Lumby hall opens to Kootenay wildfire evacuees

Kelowna
Morning start: The severed head of a sea slug can grow a whole new body

Armstrong Regional Co-op is accepting donations for the Red Cross’ wildfire relief efforts at its gas bars in Salmon Arm, Armstrong and Vernon through the end of August. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap gas bar accepting Red Cross wildfire relief donations