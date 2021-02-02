COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

A member of the Summerland Secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19. The standard letter from SD67 went home to parents today, Feb. 4.

In the letter, it says the person is self isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway.

The letter didn’t list the exposure days but some parents are indicating it dates back to 10 days ago.

A Peachland school also had a school exposure. That is the first school exposure in that community.

Summerland Middle School had a COVID-19 case last month. The day of exposure at that school was Jan. 11.

A high school in Maple Ridge has a possible exposure to the UK variant strain of COVID-19.

Eight schools in Kamloops have listed COVID-19 exposures from the last week of January.

