COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School

The school district announced the exposure on Sunday

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Dr. Knox Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams and the health authority will follow up with those potentially exposed to the virus through contact tracing.

The case was present in the school from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) stated in a letter to parents.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” stated SD23. “Please be reassured that we will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

For more information on school exposures in SD23 and across the province, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control’s school exposures webpage.

Coronavirus

