COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Interior Health is confirming it is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Mission Creek Landing care home in Kelowna.

While no outbreak has been declared at the facility, the health authority is implementing additional preventative measures and closely monitoring for evidence of the virus.

Interior Health (IH) would not comment on individual cases.

Mission Creek Landing is a community health centre overseen by IH and is located at 3081 Hall Road. The supportive home provides 24-hour nursing care for seniors who can no longer live independently.

The health authority did not comment on the type of measures that would be implemented to protect residents.

Coronavirus