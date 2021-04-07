COVID-19 exposure at Chute Lake Elementary

The person affected is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

Another COVID-19 exposure is being confirmed at a Central Okanagan school. On April 6, Interior Health confirmed the exposure at Chute Lake Elementary.

The person affected is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

On Monday evening, Interior Health confirmed seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

Central Okanagan Public Schools reminds parents and staff that it will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols and procedures to keep everyone as safe as possible while they attend class.

The school district will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus