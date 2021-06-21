COVID-19 exposure at Central Programs and Services

A COVID-19 exposure is being announced at Central Programs and Services on Richter Street.

The exposure was announced on June 20, by Interior Health.

The exposed individual is isolating at home with support from local health teams. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

