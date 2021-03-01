COVID-19 exposure announced at Lake Country school

SD 23 announced the exposure at George Elliot Secondary over the weekend

Interior Health (IH) announced another Central Okanagan COVID-19 school exposure over the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb.28, it was confirmed that there was an exposure event at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country.

Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) staff said the individual is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

IH will be following up with others who were potentially exposed through contact tracing.

SD 23 is reminding staff and students to stay follow public health protocols and to stay home if they are feeling unwell or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

