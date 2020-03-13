COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District unsure if classes will be cancelled following break

District said its not aware of any students/staff infected with virus

Central Okanagan Public School staff have sent out a letter to families about COVID-19 as students in the district begin a two-week spring break.

The letter stated the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has assessed the public health risk of the virus as low for Canada and it is not considered a high risk to students attending Central Okanagan schools.

“All public health authorities continue to indicate that the risk to school communities remains low,” said the letter.

“Nonetheless, the district and public health officials remain vigilant as information regarding COVID-19 is evolving rapidly.”

The letter also explained washing hands, using hand sanitizer to clean hands if a sink isn’t accessible and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands as things families in the district can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an open statement, the district stated that it’s not aware of any teachers or students in the district with COVID-19.

Currently the B.C. government is confiming only one case of diganosed COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

School district trustee Moyra Baxter said it’s unclear if classes in the district will be cancelled after spring break due to COVID-19.

“We have no idea what the COVID-19 situation will be like in the Kelowna area in two weeks,” said Baxter.

“It’s a wait and see situation at this point.”

On Wednesday, March 11, Central Okanagan Board of Education members made the difficult decision to cancel five international study trips due to the spread of COVID-19.

To remain up-to-date on safety notices and potential school cancellations, you can visit Central Okanagan Public Schools website.

