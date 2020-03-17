COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Local businesses in the beauty and relaxation industries in Kelowna are closing down due to COVID19 concerns. (Contributed)

During a pandemic where social distancing is strongly encouraged, many local businesses in the beauty and relaxation industries are feeling the effects of the COVID-19.

With an increase in Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.

Canadian health officials are urging people to wash their hands frequently, with soap, for at least 20 seconds at a time and avoid touching their faces or other people. Handshakes and embraces should also be avoided.

So, how do professions that require human contact continue business during the pandemic? That is a difficult question to answer.

Kevin Croschinsky owns and operates Rutland Massage. He said their business is shutting down as of Mar. 18 due to recommendations from B.C. health officials.

Rutland Massage has focused on being more sanitary while creating more spacing between patients to clean extra thoroughly and while the business is taking extra precautions, the shop is closing for the time being.

Kelowna Medical Massage is currently staying, despite treating 75 per cent of their usual clientele. The massage clinic said it’s continuing to take necessary precautions while monitoring recommendations from the governing board of massage therapists.

An associate of Kelowna Medical massage said they are not only cleaning more regularly but are also conducting pre-screening on clients to ensure they haven’t travelled abroad, come in contact with someone who has been infected, or show symptoms themselves.

Chatters Hair Salon in Kelowna will also be closing their doors for two weeks as of Mar. 18.

“Our customers and employees are number one, so we want to make sure everyone is 100 per cent safe during this time,” said Tori Watson, manager of Chatters Hair Salon.

Up until close on Tuesday, Chatters was asking all clients experiencing any flu or cold-like symptoms to stay home and cancel their appointment. The same goes for their employees.

Ironically, despite growing coronavirus concerns, Watson said the salon was busy with ladies looking to stock up on essential items, but appointments were very low.

“We’ve been really busy retail wise, but as for appointments we have had a lot of cancellations,” said Watson.

Several calls were placed to lash and tanning salons for comment, however managers were not prepared to answer if their businesses would be staying open during the pandemic. Many explained they would be taking extra precautionary measures as directed by the B.C. government, as well as staying up to date on the situation as it continually evolves.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

