COVID-19 cases spike in Keremeos, remain stagnant elsewhere in South Okanagan

Keremeos recorded six new cases Jan. 24 to 30

COVID-19 cases spiked in Keremeos Jan. 24 to 30, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in the South Okanagan continues to fall, except for in one community: Keremeos.

The small village recorded six new cases of the virus from Jan. 24 – 30, according to data released today (Feb. 4) by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC).

The six new cases in Keremeos represent the most cases the village has recorded in a single week since the BC CDC began releasing weekly cases counts at the beginning of December. Prior to the Jan. 24 – 30 period, Keremeos had recorded no new cases for multiple consecutive weeks.

Through all of 2020, the village recorded a total of ten cases.

The BC CDC released this map of total COVID-19 cases by local health area through all of 2020. Keremeos only has 10 in that time. (BC CDC)

Meanwhile, in Penticton, the case count has remained relatively stagnant. There were 11 new cases recorded in the city between Jan. 24 – 30. In the previous week, nine cases were recorded.

The BC CDC began providing weekly COVID-19 case updates for local health areas throughout the province in early December.

The health areas in the South Okanagan are identified as Penticton, Keremeos, and the South Okanagan (Oliver and Osoyoos).

In the South Okanagan, there were just three new cases recorded Jan. 24 – 30, down half from the previous week’s six.

Across the province, Surrey recorded the most cases with 542. Yesterday in B.C. there were 414 more cases recorded and 16 new deaths.

Keremeos saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases Jan. 24 to 30. Cases remained low elsewhere in the South Okanagan. (BC CDC)



