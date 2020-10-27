Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School - Facebook)

COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School communities have been made aware

Two more schools in Kelowna are confirming cases of COVID-19.

The head of Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School Chris Grieve stated in a letter to students’ families that someone in their preschool community had tested positive for the virus.

The individual is now self-isolating at home and has been directed not to return to the school until they receive the all-clear from Interior Health (IH).

“Interior Health has assessed this situation and the exposure risk is limited to the preschool,” Grieve said.

“There is no known exposure to the kindergarten to Grade 12 students or staff.”

He added that if families haven’t been contacted by IH, this means their student wasn’t exposed and it is safe for them to return to school.

“I know that some of you will have questions, but please remember that in this situation, the school is required to strictly follow the instructions of the health authority and is not able to share any further details about this situation,” he stated.

IH has also listed St. Joseph Catholic School as having a case on Oct. 21 and 22.

The health authority also confirmed Kelowna Secondary School has two cases of COVID-19. Both individuals are self-isolating. It is not known at this time whether the infected persons are students, staff or faculty members.

Francophone school École de l’Anse-au-sable shut its doors until Nov. 4, after health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak last week. So far, 11 cases have been identified and 160 members of the school community are self-isolating after being exposed to the virus.

Black Press Media has reached out to the school for more information. We will update this story as more details become available.

READ: Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

