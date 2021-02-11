COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the South Okanagan continued to gradually decline from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

There were 12 new cases total across the region including Penticton, Keremeos, Osoyoos and Oliver, according to new data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC).

Penticton recorded the majority of the new cases in the region with 10, down one from the 11 recorded the previous week.

The other two cases were reported in the South Okanagan area encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos, also down one from the three cases seen there in the previous one week time-frame.

In Keremeos there were no new cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. This comes after the village saw its biggest weekly spike in cases with six being recorded Jan. 24 to 30.

The BC CDC began providing weekly COVID-19 case updates for local health areas throughout the province in early December.

From January 2020 to January 2021 there were 235 cases recorded in the South Okanagan area, 257 in Penticton and 17 in Keremeos.

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the South Okanagan and Penticton Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021. (BC CDC)

