COVID-19 case confirmed at Vernon seniors home

An employee at Carrington Place has tested positive; Interior Health is not declaring an outbreak

A part-time staff member at a Vernon seniors home has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anna McLean, general manager at Chartwell Carrington Place, said the positive test has been confirmed by Interior Health and deemed a low-risk incident.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is important to us, so we have put in place some enhanced infection prevention control measures for over the next few days, just to ensure everything is going to be OK,” McLean said.

It’s the first confirmed case of the virus at Carrington, and McLean said it is not being considered as an outbreak.

Elsewhere in Vernon, outbreaks at Noric House and Heritage Square continue to grow. One additional death was reported at Noric House today (Jan. 21), bringing its total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to five. The Heritage Square outbreak now stands at 67 cases, up two from yesterday.

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus