COVID-19 case confirmed at second Salmon Arm elementary school

Bastion Elementary was open Monday, Jan. 17, after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the school community. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Another Salmon Arm school has been impacted by COVID-19.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, parents of Bastion Elementary students received word from principal Joel Menzies that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus. A letter was also sent to staff, parents and guardians from School District 83 superintendent Peter Jory. In it, Jory said the individual is now self-isolating at home.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” reads the letter, which noted the following steps being taken:

• Interior Health is performing contact tracing;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Read more: UPDATE: Salmon Arm school to close temporarily after COVID-19 cases confirmed

Read more: COVID-19 case reported at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

Jory asked that if you are contacted by Interior Health, to please follow their advice.

“To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, we will not be providing additional details,” reads the letter. “The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority.

“Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The notice to Bastion parents followed news that several cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed at South Canoe Elementary.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19, is asked to call HealthLink BC at 811.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm