COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced the case Wednesday (Nov. 4) night, saying the individual is self-isolating a home with support from local public health teams.

“Interior Health (IH) follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” said a Central Okanagan Public Schools spokesperson in an email.

The school district explained the safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains their highest priority, adding they will continue to work closely with the health authority to determine if any further actions are required.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

Coronavirus

