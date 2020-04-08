COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

Coquitlam RCMP say that a man who was arrested for an alleged break and enter is now facing a series of charges – including deliberately coughing on a group of police officers.

Mounties arrested Tyson Helgason, 24, on Monday (April 6) shortly after officers responded to a break-in to a home in the 2500 block of Ashurst Avenue in Coquitlam. According to police, the elderly homeowners were inside their house at the time of the incident.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers are now being directed to ask anyone they come into contact with if the person is feeling sick or has any of the symptoms related to the virus, such as coughing or a fever.

“In this case, the suspect confirmed with police that he was sick when asked,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news statement on Wednesday.

“Despite being told not to face police, he allegedly turned his head towards three officers and purposefully coughed in their faces.”

Helgason has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on April 15.

Police also recovered some jewellery and a small amount of cash which belonged to the elderly homeowners.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered
Next story
B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Just Posted

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

West Kelowna lowers tax increase from 4.8% to 2.8% amid COVID-19 pandemic

The municipality also waived interest on utility bills through 2020

YMCA Okanagan cancels Healthy Kids Day due to COVID-19 concerns

The YMCA also plans to reschedule its YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids for this fall

West Kelowna RCMP looking for three stolen E-bikes

The bikes were stolen over a week dating back to April 1

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Most Read