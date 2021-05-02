Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous hunting rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine – New Brunswick border on the opposite side of the country.

The April 23 decision stated an American Indigenous man has a constitutionally protected right to hunt in British Columbia given his people’s historic ties to the region.

Richard Lee Desautel, a U.S. citizen, was charged with hunting without a licence after shooting an elk near Castlegar, B.C., but defended his actions on the basis he had an Aboriginal right to hunt protected by section 35 of Canada’s Constitution Act.

Now members of the Peskotomuhkati Nation, with communities in New Brunswick and Maine, assert their citizens have the same rights that they expect the federal government to honour.

“We know who we are and I really did not need a Supreme Court to tell me who I am or who my people are,” Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi said in an interview Saturday.

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries.

“It’s going to come down to some common sense. It’s going to come down to justice for our people. It’s going to come down to respect for treaties,” he said. “That’s the relationship I’m looking for.”

Lawyer Paul Williams, who is negotiating for the Peskotomuhkati, said the court decision is clear.

“It’s one nation, everybody is related, and now the Supreme Court has said it’s one nation for the purpose of Canadian Constitutional recognition and protection as well,” he said.

“We’re going to have to work together quickly and decisively to set up recognition of the entire nation’s fisheries, but at the same time a conservation regime that takes precedence over any commercial rights or food rights.”

Both Williams and Akagi say a deal was reached three years ago that allows band members from Maine to hunt moose in New Brunswick. They said they believe it can be a template for other agreements.

“Let’s take something successful like this moose hunt and build on it,” Akagi said.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press

huntingIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curtailing Kelowna influence on regional district board
Next story
Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

Just Posted

Splatsin First Nation member Darian Williams, 17, a Vernon archer, is one of six Interior region winners of the 2020 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sports. (I-SPARC photo)
Okanagan Indigenous athletes recognized for excellence

Vernon archer Darian Williams and Kelowna multi-sport star Tuja Dreyer among six regional finalists for Premier’s Awards

The Monashee Toastmasters Club in Lumby does not want to be the village’s best-kept secret anymore. They want to share their successes with new members. (File photo)
New members sought for Lumby toastmasters club

Monashee Toastmasters can help a person overcome their fear of public speaking

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

The propeller of a motorized boat encrusted with invasive mussels. Zebra and Quagga mussels can thrive in tiny crevices and even inside outboard motors, meaning very thorough cleaning is required to prevent their spread. (Contributed)
B.C. content with invasive mussels prevention measures

Environment minister responds to Okanagan Basin Water Board letter of concern

A family of Canada geese went for a trip to the Morning Star parking lot Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Goslings demand media attention by playing in newpaper parking lot

Saturday reporter’s shift interrupted by large fluffy presence

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pexels/Contributed)
Okanagan man to pay $70K to BCSC for spending investor funds for personal use

According to the BCSC, a Kelowna man used $480,000 of invested funds for personal purposes.

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Most Read