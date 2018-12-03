Salmon Arm RCMP have arrested a couple who were posing as prospective homebuyers in relation to thefts from homes they visited. (File photo)

Couple posing as homebuyers arrested for thefts

Salmon Arm RCMP report pair would visit Shuswap homes valued over $1 million

A man and woman who posed as prospective homebuyers are scheduled for a courtroom appearance after police arrested the pair in relation to numerous reported thefts.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk states in a Dec. 3 news release that the couple were arrested after police received numerous reports of jewelry being stolen during viewings of homes on the market.

Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 11 of this year, Salmon Arm RCMP received seven different complaints from homeowners reporting thefts of jewelry and money taken from their residences that were listed for sale.

Moskaluk says investigating officers have so far determined the suspects posed as potential buyers who would view residences ranging in listed value between $635,000 and $1.2 million.

A large amount of jewelry, both men’s and women’s, was stolen during the showings. Moskaluk adds some of this jewelry has since been recovered.

“Much of the jewelry has significant sentimental value with estimated losses exceeding the tens of thousands in value,” says Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West. “The male and female suspect of no fixed address have since been located, arrested and released to attend Salmon Arm Provincial Court in the new year.”

Moskaluk says the Salmon Arm General Investigation Section is handling the investigation with numerous charges being contemplated including theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

