Couple in crash on Highway 1 mistake Shuswap for Lower Mainland

Confusion might have contributed to a collision near Chase in the early hours of Feb. 27.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that police were called to a collision between an SUV and a transport truck about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The crash took place just east of the Petro-Can gas station on Highway 1 on the west side of Chase.

“An eastbound Mercedes Benz had veered into the westbound lane and side-swiped a semi truck that was travelling westbound on Highway 1,” states Kennedy. “The impact caused significant damage to the Mercedes and damage to the tractor, causing it to lose a tire.”

While the two occupants of the Mercedes, a man and woman, were taken to hospital in Kamloops with minor injuries, they were both extremely disoriented.

They both believed they were in Delta in the Lower Mainland on their way home from dinner, says Kennedy.

“They were totally confused and didn’t know where they were.”

The collision is under investigation.

