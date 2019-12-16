Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers and Lake Country RCMP are asking for residents’ help to solve two crimes.

On Nov. 7, a man presented a fake $100 American bill at a business on Turtle Bay Crossing. The police want to remin everyone working in the retail sector to be vigilant when dealing with larger bills, especially ones from the U.S.

Police and Crime Stoppers are also asking those who may know something about the incident to report it.

In another incident on Dec. 11, Lake Country RCMP received a report of two suspicious men driving a white Dodge minivan with Alberta plates.

Police said the men were reportedly trying to unload a cheap home theatre system that day and approached an individual in a retail parking lot on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The individual told the police the men said their boss had overstock, which was why they were selling the items. The men produced an invoice for the system from inside a plain white box labelled Home Theatre System with no brand name or logo.

Police said the individual challenged the men, before they drove north towards Vernon.

The RCMP said merchandise from fraudsters are often inexpensive and low quality or are faulty returns and if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.

If you know something about either incidents or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 for anonymous tips or Lake Country RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-766-2288.

Two men were allegedly driving this van trying to sell a cheap home theatre system. (Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers)

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan