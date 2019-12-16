Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers and Lake Country RCMP are asking for residents’ help to solve two crimes.

On Nov. 7, a man presented a fake $100 American bill at a business on Turtle Bay Crossing. The police want to remin everyone working in the retail sector to be vigilant when dealing with larger bills, especially ones from the U.S.

Police and Crime Stoppers are also asking those who may know something about the incident to report it.

In another incident on Dec. 11, Lake Country RCMP received a report of two suspicious men driving a white Dodge minivan with Alberta plates.

Police said the men were reportedly trying to unload a cheap home theatre system that day and approached an individual in a retail parking lot on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The individual told the police the men said their boss had overstock, which was why they were selling the items. The men produced an invoice for the system from inside a plain white box labelled Home Theatre System with no brand name or logo.

Police said the individual challenged the men, before they drove north towards Vernon.

The RCMP said merchandise from fraudsters are often inexpensive and low quality or are faulty returns and if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.

If you know something about either incidents or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 for anonymous tips or Lake Country RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-766-2288.

Two men were allegedly driving this van trying to sell a cheap home theatre system. (Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers)

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers gets international acknowledgement

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Armstrong woman wins dream home
Next story
More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

Just Posted

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

Lake Country human rights leader honoured at Vernon school

Alaina Podmorow, 22, was inducted into Mission Hill Elementary’s Hall of Fame

Warriors looking for Teddy, hoping for win

West Kelowna hosts their annual Teddy Bear Toss fundraiser Saturday night

Two Okanagan players join Team Canada for Womens U18 World Championships

Anne Cherkowski and Sarah Paul will join the womens World Juniors team Dec. 26

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

LETTER: Utility rate increases will hurt those on fixed incomes

Summerland’s water, sewer and electrical rates will all increase in 2020

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Morning Start: Where’s the sunniest place in Canada?

Your morning start for Monday, December 16th, 2019.

Most Read