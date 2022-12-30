Kelowna RCMP are in the downtown area with streets blocked off on Dec. 11, 2022. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

CounterAttack: RCMP hit Kelowna roads on New Years Eve

The program targets impaired drivers to keep others safe

Dubbed by the Kelowna RCMP as one of the biggest and most celebrated events of the year, the annual CounterAttack campaign is ready for another return to the community.

Countdowning to the new year, police will be ramping up their presence in the area for targeted roach checks with the intention of keeping roads safe.

“Road safety year round is a priority for our team,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “We understand people will be out having a great time ringing in the New Year on Saturday night, but everyone needs to remember to be safe and plan a safe ride home. Our teams will be out in full force this weekend.”

The program has been around for 35 years and is a reminder for all of the harsh penalties that will be served to impaired drivers if the situation arises. Despite the program and constant warnings, impaired drivers still claim an average of 60 people every year and the cause of over 1,700 collisions.

The message, said Della-Paolera, at the end of the day is and has always been, extremely simple, “if you plan on drinking, make sure you have an alternative way of transporation planned ahead of time. Do not get behind the wheel yourself because drugs and alcohol can and will affect your decision making on the road.”

