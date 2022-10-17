Council recount underway in West Kelowna

Two candidates are one vote apart for the final councillor position

An informal recount is underway in West Kelowna to determine who might claim the last councillor position.

Unofficial results from the Oct. 15 municipal election, on the city’s website show, Garret Millsap elected with 2,092 votes and Tom Groat with 2,091.

A recount is at the descretion of the Chief Election Officer. The recount may take some time to complete. Incumbent councillors Rick de Jong, Jason Friesen, Stephen Johnston, and Carol Zanon were reelected. Tasha Da Silva and Garrett Millsap are new faces on council.

