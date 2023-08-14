Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Council moves forward on 2 large Kelowna apartments despite some push back

Apartment complexes are planned for Gordon and Lawson, and Dougal and Leathead

Kelowna council raised concerns over the consultation process and amenity spaces regarding two large apartment developments.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove asked staff if residents were properly notified of a 130-unit rental building planned for Gordon Drive, Lawson Avenue and Aspen Court.

“At least one resident did not get notified,” he said.

Staff told council that the developer, Troika Developments, followed proper procedure including notifying all neighbours within 50 metres of the proposed building. Only two letters were received through the public engagement process.

The project is also a land assembly being built on several lots.

That brought concerns that other lots along Aspen Court may be orphaned due to the L-shape of the proposed development.

Proposed site for apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Proposed site for apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Staff noted that other lots on Aspen could potentially be part of future land assembly developments if the owners wished to sell. Coun. Charlie Hodge questioned how the apartment complex would fit onto the site.

“I can’t see how you’re going to do that on that property.”

He also wants to see the project go to a public hearing.

Council gave initial consideration to rezoning the property to move the project forward.

Hodge also had concerns about amenity and green space for an apartment building proposed for a Rutland neighbourhood.

The development is a six-storey, 124-unit building planned for 540 Dougall Road North at Leathead Road.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

“There needs to be more creativity, less space for units and more space found for green,” he said, referring to what he saw as a lack of trees and landscaping.

Hodge added he was disappointed with a lack of indoor amenity space, which Coun. Luke Stack agreed.

Plans do show a rooftop and a small ground-level amenity space.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

Coun. Rick Webber said he understood his colleagues’ comments but had a different perspective.

“I guess it comes down to how important is that we reject a project over what we think should be there.”

Council approved a development permit for the Dougall Road North project, with Hodge opposed.

READ MORE: Future of controversial downtown Kelowna tower up in the air

READ MORE: Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaHousingHousing CrunchRentals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New suite proving successful, less invasive at Kelowna General Hospital
Next story
Developer to challenge action after Kelowna council pulls contentious permit

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

The ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was toppled and damaged on Aug. 12, 2023. (contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

(Eldorado Resort/Submitted)
VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort