Cougar spotted near Okanagan elementary school

Cougar sighting near Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country

There has been a cougar sighting near a Lake Country elementary school this week.

Several students reported that they saw a cougar or bobcat near the bottom of the hill—outside school grounds—just up from the preschool, reads an online update from Peter Greer Elementary.

“Students were kept inside in a hold and secure manner,” reads the report.

“Parents were notified and asked to come to the school to pick up their children. At the 2:30 p.m. dismissal, bus students were released to their buses and by 3:15 p.m., only two students remained at the school with safe transportation home on the way to the school.”

Regular procedures for transportation to and from school resumed Thursday, but the school is still on alive to any big cat sightings.

