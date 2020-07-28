(File photo of cougar, not actual cat)

Cougar spotted in Magic Estates area

Residents are warning of a cougar along Clifton Road

Residents of the Magic Estates area are warning neighbours, cyclists and runners of a cougar in the area.

Two residents spotted the cat in different locations on Monday night (July 27).

It was first seen, on Clifton Road, between Rio Drive and Magic Drive, about 10:30 p.m. Then, the cougar was spotted, again, near Avonlea Way and Magic Drive.

To report a wildlife sighting contact the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) is a program developed by WildSafeBC to enable the public to view reports of wildlife in B.C.

To report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety, call the Conservation Office at 1-877-952-7277 (Report All Poachers and Polluters RAPP).

Wildlife

