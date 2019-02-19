Three cougar sightings in Central Okanagan

Two cougars have been reported in Lake Country

The two cougars that were reported as being seen in Kasugai Gardens in the heart of Kelowna’s downtown were actually seen in Lake Country.

However, WildSafeBC says that when the RCMP spotted them and reported it to the conservation officers there was no location given for the sighting. Therefore when the conservation officers input the sighting in the system they used an address near the former RCMP office in lieu of a sighting location.

“The cougars are not a danger to anyone, they were seen in their natural habitat,” said Vanessa Isnardy, provincial coordinator for WildSafeBC.

“It’s not a perfect system, it’s based off the calls received from conservation officers and they input the information, then they give us that data and it’s automatically reflected in your system.”

The program showed that the last cougar sighting was reported yesterday.

“Cougars are the largest of Canada’s three wild cats and are formidable hunters. Strictly carnivorous, cougars prey primarily on deer but will also hunt other ungulates and smaller mammals when the opportunity presents itself,” states WildSafeBC.

RELATED: Trapped deer part of government research project

A cougar was also spotted in West Kelowna at Allison Place, just down the road from Boucherie Road.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.