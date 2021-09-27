Six cottonwoods will be removed from Kin Beach Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star file)

Six cottonwoods will be removed from Kin Beach Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star file)

Cottonwoods coming down at Vernon beach

City to remove 6 hazardous trees today, more to come in part of ongoing project

Six cottonwood trees are being removed from Kin Beach Monday (Sept. 27) and more will be removed this week as part of ongoing maintenance.

These trees are considered past their life expectancy and are becoming hazardous, the city said Monday morning.

Over the past five years, the city has removed some on an annual basis as they are typically less stable than other mature trees which could lead to falling branches in strong winds or major storms.

“To make sure we still have beautiful trees in our park, the Parks Department has planted other varieties of trees throughout the park as succession trees,” parks manager Kendra Kryszak said.

Beachgoers are asked to respect the construction zones at Kin Beach and stay away from the area.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Coldstream

READ MORE: Vernon dog park to add ‘small dog’ area

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Vernon rallies behind broken-in barbershop
Next story
Summer’s extreme heat wave hit Kootenay icefields hard

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association will host a huge Horse Tack Sale fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic O’Keefe Ranch. (NOTRA photo)
Tack sale benefits North Okanagan horse therapy group

West Kelowna singer Gracie Field, 16, was named the winner of the Okanagan’s Got Talent contest in Lake Country on Sept. 25, 2021 — two years after its start at the Green in Vernon. (Contributed)
16-year-old West Kelowna singer wins Okanagan’s Got Talent

The fall edition of GoByBike Week is underway, but this year, it’s two weeks! (City of Vernon file)
GoByBike Week(s) underway in Vernon

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)
Fundraiser launched for victim of Spallumcheen shooting