The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Costco relocation will prompt more congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

At least one Kelowna resident is unhappy with the proposed relocation of Costco within the city

The recently proposed relocation of Costco within Kelowna is prompting residents to attempt to put a red light on the project which they said will leave them with several traffic issues.

In September, Costco revealed its plans for a 3.6-acre warehouse with 812 parking stalls and a gas bar on Baron Road and Leckie Road just behind the Real Canadian Superstore.

Ron Ready, a resident of the area, is concerned that the already-heavy traffic in the area will become unmanageable if the box store is built.

“We’ve already got more traffic on Leckie than we can handle but it’s just a fact of life — what’s here is here at the moment,” he said.

“We certainly are not in the position to increase that.

“Putting a new Costco in — it’s going to be larger than the existing one. It’s going to be more people, more vehicles and more traffic congestion. There’s no place to widen the roadways or handle the increased traffic.”

Ready, now retired, used to work as a building inspector and then in management, working directly with city planners on projects like this proposal.

He said one of the biggest issues is that the plan does not conform to the current Official Community Plan (OCP), which currently doesn’t allow a facility like the proposed Costco to be built in the area.

“There are 1,000 residential units in this area,” said Ready.

“The OCP identifies this land for a medium and high-density multi-family residential. They’re wanting to change it … to accommodate Costco.”

Barring a complete abandonment of the plans, Ready doesn’t see any solution that would make the relocation feasible.

According to Ready, strata councils in the area are planning a presentation in opposition to the proposal to be given to the city when it goes to public hearing.

Currently, there is no date set for the project to go to council but city staff said it would be within six months of the initial proposal.

