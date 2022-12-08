Updated: Kelowna council debates 2023 preliminary budget

Council and city staff are spending the day going through the 2023 preliminary budget.

Transportation

Council has concerns over funding in the 2023 preliminary budget for traffic calming in city neighbourhoods.

“I think requests outweigh funding,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

The amount set aside in the budget is $150,000.

“That seems too small with so many requests coming,” added Coun. Luke Stack. “We need to be doing more in this area, and I’m not comfortable with only $150,000.”

Council voted to defer the item to be discussed later today, to allow staff to come back with more information.

Parks

City council had questions and comments about a more than $900,000 budget item to replace public washrooms in Rotary Park.

Coun. Charlie Hodge called any washroom at that price a ‘Taj Mahal,’ while Coun. Gordon Lovegrove suggested the city may want to consider the ‘pay as you go’ model for public washrooms as seen in Europe.

Staff and council are going through funding requests from all departments in the 2023 preliminary budget. The net tax demand for 2023 is estimated at $173.8 million. It requires a proposed 4.01 per cent increase on the municipal portion of a property owner’s tax bill and includes a one per cent levy for community safety. The city’s total budget is $532 million.

“With inflation expected to be at eight per cent by the end of the year, there are cost pressures I haven’t seen in my 18 years with the city,” said Doug Gilchrist, city manager, as he introduced the budget to council.

The 2023 preliminary budget is available on the City of Kelowna website.

Capital News will be updating budget deliberations throughout the day.

