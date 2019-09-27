UPDATE: COSAR, RCMP seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has identified the missing man as 74-year-old Gordon Solloway.

Solloway was last spotted gassing up his truck on Hwy 33 in Rutland, shortly after leaving his home at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP and family are concerned for his health and well-being as he is described as having some mobility and health issues and has not been in contact with anyone.

Solloway is described as:

A Caucasian male

74 years of age

5 ft 9 in (180 cm) tall

250 lbs (113 kg)

brown hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solloway is urged to contact their local police or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

A 74-year-old man is still missing after leaving home to go hunting on Thursday morning.

The man was meant to be home by noon yesterday. When he didn’t return, police were called.

He is driving a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, BC license plate HM3670. He is described as 6’4”, 240 pounds with a medical condition that limits his mobility.

Crews have been scouring the area near James Lake on foot and with ATVs since last night. This morning a helicopter was added to the search.

This is the second overnight search in three days that has been handled by the team and is still ongoing.

On Tuesday night, COSAR teams assisted Penticton and Vernon crews in searching for a woman who went missing near McCulloch Lake.

The 51-year-old woman, who had been camping nearby over the weekend, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

