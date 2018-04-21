Girl Guides try to resuscitate a fallen woman before being arrested for battery as part of Law Day, where they learn about the court system. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

COSAR makes Kelowna Law Day debut

The search and rescue team was on scene as Girl Guides were arrested left and right

While Girl Guides were arrested Saturday on the lawn of the Kelowna Law Courts, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team were on scene explaining how they fit into the legal system.

It was all part of Law Day, a national event celebrating the signing of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Children got the opportunity to clamber into cop cars and sit in COSAR’s side-by-side. A mountain bike, equipped with thick tires, was on display as the latest equipment COSAR has purchased to get to those who require medical attention that can’t be reached by other vehicles. A rescue boat was also shown at the Kelowna Yacht Club.

“Typically we get response calls from RCMP or BC Ambulance Service… and then we respond. It’s just a great venue to get out in the community,” said Kevin Birnie, COSAR training director and search manager.

The guides and other members of the community also got the chance to see how the legal process works. After being “arrested” for possession of marijuana and battery in another scenario, the guides were escorted to the courtrooms where a mock trial and verdict was delivered.

Auxillary Const. Suzanne Gingras walks Girl Guides Katie Kershaw (left) and Alexis Heer into the courthouse after they were arrested for posession of fake marjuanna to give the guides a chance to experience the legal system. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

