COSAR made a ‘textbook’ rescue from the Kelowna Nordic Trails

The injured man, two other snowshoers, and their two dogs are all safe and warm thanks to COSAR and Kelowna Nordic’s rescue (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/ Facebook)

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue(COSAR) team rescued an injured snowshoer from the Kelowna Nordic Trails.

When COSAR received the call on Sunday, Jan. 16, that there was someone in need of help, they jumped into action, performing a “textbook” extraction, says search and rescue manager Brian Stainsby.

Thankfully the victim and the two other snowshoers that were with him were properly equipped for the situation.

“The subject was well prepared, they lit a fire and were able to tell us their exact location,” says Stainsby.

In conjunction with Kelowna Nordic, COSAR sent in a snowmobile team and two toboggans to extract the injured man.

The rescue team snowmobiled for seven kilometers on the Nordic trails, before having to continue on foot. The team then pulled the sled for a kilometer before reaching the subject. A rope system was needed on the way back due to the steep terrain.

Once back at the trailhead, the man’s companions took him to the Kelowna hospital for treatment.

The COSAR team is made up of volunteers that are on call 24/7 and train regularly to be able to perform seamless rescues.

COSAR said that they would like to thank Kelowna Nordic for all their help during this rescue.

More information about the rescue organization can be found at cosar.ca.

