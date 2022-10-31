COSAR is prepared for tricks and treats on Kelowna’s Halloween night

The search and rescue team will be driving around handing out candy and keeping people safe

Tonight, the top priorities on every little boy and ghoul’s mind are candy, safety and ghosts, but not necessarily in that order.

After a two-year hiatus, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team will be patrolling the streets of Kelowna to keep all of the goblins safe as they collect candy.

COSAR will be patrolling the South Mission area from Gordon Road and Paret Rd to Canyon Middle school and all roads and neighborhoods in between.

The search and rescue team will be driving the response vehicles with yellow flashing lights and will be wearing yellow COSAR jackets while cruising around, delivering candy.

The team will also be providing people with a safe place to go, if something were to go wrong on Halloween night.

