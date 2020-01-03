Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

19-year-old Aidan Pratt of Oliver died unexpectedly in 2017

More than two years since the unexpected passing of 19-year-old Aidan Pratt, the BC Coroners Service has released the findings of their investigation into his death.

In a report released on Jan. 3, they determined the cause of his death to be exsanguination (severe loss of blood) due to a perforated duodenal (intestinal) ulcer.

They classified his death as natural and made no recommendations.

The Western News previously reported in 2018 that Pratt’s family was still seeking answers in relation to his death. At the time, it was thought he may have died from meningitis.

READ MORE: Family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The coroner’s report said that on Oct. 12, 2017, emergency personnel were summoned to a residence in Oliver where they found Pratt deceased. His cause of death at the time was unclear.

In December 2017, Interior Health declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease. At the time, 11 cases had been reported in 2017.

This resulted in IH offering meningococcal disease immunization clinics throughout the Okanagan for youth in grades 9 to 12 as well as those aged 15 to 19 who do not attend school.

Two-and-a-half years later, Pratt’s father Lee said the coroner’s report detailing the cause of his son’s death surfaced unexpectedly, and that he was under the impression he would have it for 10 days before it was released to the media.

Pratt said he is not ready to comment further at this time.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP work with Hedley residents concerned about alleged drug house
Next story
China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

Just Posted

The Alan Jackson Experience to perform at the Creekside Theatre

Aaron Halliday impersonates the sound, stage presence and look of country music legend Alan Jackson

McDonald scores shootout winner as Rockets defeat Giants

Rockets’ goaltender Roman Basran made 23 saves in the win

Kelowna real estate sales gaining momentum: realtor

When comparing last quarter of 2019 to 2018, sales were up by 19 per cent in region

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

Snow keeps Salmon Arm city crews hopping

City apologizes for inconvenience, hopes neighbours can assist those who aren’t able to clear snow

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Update: Power entirely restored following winter storms in the Shuswap

A few families were still wihout power overnight but BC Hydro crews are working around the clock.

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Most Read