Coroner investigating death at Kelowna public pool

Police say local man in his 60s died but foul play is not suspected

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after a man in his 60s died at Kelowna’s H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kelowna RCMP said its officers were called to the centre on Gordon Drive around 3:50 p.m. Jan. 29, following reports a man died at the public facility.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The RCMP and the coroners service said to protect the privacy of the deceased, neither organization would releasing the name of the deceased or confirming identity. They only described him as a Kelowna man in his 60s.

The coroners service is investigating how, where, when and by what means the man died, said the RCMP in a release Thursday afternoon.

The H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre, which includes a pool and fitness facilities, is a city-owned facility, operated by the Okanagan YMCA.

