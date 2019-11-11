BC Highway Alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector due to freezing rain due to freezing rain and snow expected Monday afternoon and Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)

Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector drivers cautioned due to freezing rain

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Highway alerts have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector due to a potential for freezing rain.

Environment Canada expects freezing rain or hail to pass through the Central Interior Monday afternoon and spread south to include the South Thompson region later in the evening.

Special weather statements are currently in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and from Merritt to Kamloops, as well as the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

The freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to turn into rain Tuesday afternoon, once temperatures rise above zero.

Road conditions can be followed by visiting www.drivebc.ca. Drivers are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada closely.

Environment Canada cautions that weather can change quickly in the mountains and hazardous driving conditions can appear suddenly.

READ MORE: North Okanagan communities gather to remember

READ MORE: Police incident closes Coquihalla Highway rest area

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Just Posted

Mother and child reportedly trapped inside vehicle in Kelowna collision

Two vehicles collided at Harvey and Burtch intersection

Lake Country Business Excellence Awards to host 17th annual gala in February

Voting for the Excellence Awards is now open

Roll Technologies launches unique brand of e-scooters in Kelowna

The new e-scooter costs $1 to activate and $0.25 per minute

BC Curling Tour season wraps up at Kelowna Curling Club

The women’s final tour takes over KCC Nov. 9 to 11

Rockets come close but can’t muzzle visiting Tigers

Kelowna lost 8-5 Friday night to Medicine Hat

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Canada became home not only to war brides, but also to war grooms

Soldiers from other countries trained in Canada, fell for Canadian women and settled down post-war

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

Most Read