UPDATE: Hwy. 1 rockfall cleared, Coquihalla northbound still closed near summit

Multiple highway closures and slowdowns on Highway 1 and on the Coquihalla on Tuesday, Dec.4, 2019. (DriveBC)

The rockfall block Highway 1 north of Hope has been cleared, but the Coquihalla is still blocked at the summit area.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound near the summit, about 50 kilometres north of Hope, due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect “major delays.”

Drivers are asked to take Highway 3 as their detour.

Cpl. Mike Halskov asked drivers to watch DriveBC and drive according to conditions, even if that means driving below the speed limit.

“Conditions can change rapidly on B.C.’s highways at this time of year and we urge all drivers to exercise caution and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped and maintained for winter driving conditions,” Halskov said.

