Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

The most effective route connecting Okanagan and Lower Mainland faced extensive damage from flood

The province has confirmed it will take months to repair the highly popular highway that connects the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to the rest of B.C.

The Coquihalla Highway was one of the most damaged in the recent flooding in several areas. That highway, along with Highways 3, 11 and 99 have remained closed due to mud and rockslides since Monday.

Geotechnical assessments have been underway to determine the next steps in recovery. Following the province calling the state of emergency on Wednesday (Nov. 17), a number of Canadian Armed Forces soldiers arrived in B.C. Thursday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming told reporters that those soldiers, as well as many contractors, are ready to start removing debris and rebuilding the roadways.

Earlier in the week, Fleming said Highway 3 is the most likely to be reopened first, although no timeline was detailed.

